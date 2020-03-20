Central African Republic: UN Official Applauds Move By Central African Republic to Prevent Child Recruitment

19 March 2020
UN News Service

A senior United Nations official has welcomed the move by lawmakers in the Central African Republic (CAR) to criminalize child recruitment.

The National Assembly in CAR recently adopted the Child Protection Code, which criminalizes the recruitment and use of children, among other crimes.

"This Code is a strong step for the protection of children and the prevention of grave violations. It also brings hope to the victims and I encourage the authorities to continue to pursue accountability for perpetrators of crimes against children and bring them to justice," said the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba.

The Code stresses that children associated with armed groups should be considered primarily as victims and addresses other grave violations, including sexual violence. Its adoption follows an extensive period of consultations and advocacy from the UN, according to a press release issued by the Special Representative's office.

While the Government of CAR has taken a series of commitments over the past year to better protect children, the country continues to endure "dramatic" levels of grave violations.

The Special Representative urged the Government to, among other steps, adopt the draft protocol for the handover of children associated with armed groups to civilian child protection actors, so they can benefit from appropriate reintegration support, and called on the international community to support long-term reintegration programmes.

Read the original article on UN News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: UN News

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.