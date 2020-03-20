Nigeria: Italian Who Brought Coronavirus to Nigeria, Now Negative - Abayomi

19 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor Sunday

The Lagos state commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi has said that the forty-four year-old Italian man who brought coronavirus to Nigeria on February 24, 2020, has been tested negative.

Briefing journalists on Thursday, Abayomi said "The index case is now negative. The only reason he is still with us is because he needs two negative tests but he is ready and anxious to go."

Lagos state has recorded twelve cases of coronavirus since it came into the country, making the state to ban all religious and social gathering.

Details later:

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.