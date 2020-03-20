Nigeria: Italian Who Brought Coronavirus to Nigeria, Now Negative - Abayomi

The Lagos state commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi has said that the forty-four year-old Italian man who brought coronavirus to Nigeria on February 24, 2020, has been tested negative.

Briefing journalists on Thursday, Abayomi said "The index case is now negative. The only reason he is still with us is because he needs two negative tests but he is ready and anxious to go."

Lagos state has recorded twelve cases of coronavirus since it came into the country, making the state to ban all religious and social gathering.

Vanguard