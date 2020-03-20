Kenya: Neddy Atieno Eyes WPL Glory With Newbies Ulinzi

Harambee Starlets forward Neddy Atieno is keen to steer Ulinzi Starlets to glory when the Football Kenya Federation Women's Premier League returns.

Ulinzi were set to play Gaspo in their first match of the season last weekend before all sports activities were called off due to government-driven cautionary measures to stem and control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ulinzi are making a debut in the top tier after earning promotion from Division One last season after topping Zone A unbeaten.

Atieno, who was among the regular players that were left out of the national team squad for 2020 Olympic qualifiers matches last year for allegedly demanding for their unpaid dues, insists she hasn't lost the spark.

Others were Wendy Achieng, Cherish Avilia, Esse Akida, Mary Kinuthia, Elizabeth Ambogo, Carolyne Onyango, Pauline Atieno and Christine Nafula.

"I haven't lost the touch just yet. We earned promotion to the top tier through hard work and not by fluke. We are a good side and I believe we can go all the way and challenge for the title," said Atieno.

CHANGED POSITIONS

Interestingly, Atieno now plays as a fullback for her club and not in her preferred striking position. A move she said was to give chance to upcoming players to prove their worth.

"I have been there and done it all not only at my former club Makolanders but also in the national team assignments where I scored at will in many occasions but I believe it's time to hand over the baton for others to shine in that department as well. However, I keen to guide the team to excel in our first time in the premier league regardless big the position I will be fielded in ," said Atieno who will be turning 28 years old in August.

Atieno and her Ulinzi Starlets will have to make the top two positions to qualify for the play offs later in the year in in Zone A that also has Gaspo, Kibera Girls Soccer Academy, Thika Queens, Kayole Starlets, Zetech Sparks, Makolanders and Mathare United Women.

The top two teams from Zone A and B will clash in play-off to determine the overall winner.

Zone B, arguably the toughest of the two zones, features Wadadia, Vihiga Queens, Nakuru West Queens, Oserian Ladies, Kisumu All Starlets, Trans Nzoia Falcons, SEP Oyugis and Eldoret Falcons.

The former Tartar High School alumnus revealed how she was between a rock and a hard place when she had to choose between going for the 2016 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Awcon) in Cameroon or take a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) job.

Atieno later settled for the KDF chance.

"It was a tough and painful decision I had to make but looking at it now, I'm glad I did. Here was the opportunity to showcase my talent to the continent and perhaps get noticed by the many scouts that I believe were present and maybe land a professional stint and then there was that chance of employment."

"After some soul searching and a lot of advise from family and confidants, I took the long road. Went for the training and completed the course successfully. I'm happy they formed a team which now I'm part of and I can only hope for the best going forward," Atieno, who is currently studying a catering course.

Nigeria won the 2016 Awcon title as Kenya were knocked out of tournament in the group stages without a win.