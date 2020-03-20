Kenya: Coronavirus - No New Cases in Kenya as 8 Test Negative

19 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Nasibo Kabale

The number of coronavirus patients in Kenya remained seven on Thursday, the Health ministry saying eight more suspected cases all returned negative results.

In his update for the day, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the eight people were tested over the last 24 hours and that they were being processing for discharge from hospital.

"Today we are not reporting an increase in positive cases," he said, noting the testing will continue as suspected cases are identified.

CS Kagwe said the seven patients are six Kenyans and a Burundian and that all these cases were imported.

"All seven are doing well," he said.

The government further said that a man who arrived from Lisbon, Portugal, on Sunday was found at a Nairobi hotel and taken to Mbagathi Hospital's isolation unit for testing.

SCREENING

Regarding surveillance to prevent more cases of the deadly Covid-19 disease, CS Kagwe said at least 600,000 people had been screened at all points of entry.

He said the seven confirmed cases were found after 173 people were tested.

CS Kagwe also announced that the government will on Saturday begin the random screening of members of the public at targeted areas.

Ebola champions will help with coronavirus response interventions, he said.

HYGIENE

The ministry appealed for cooperation by the public, noting their key role in preventing spread of the virus by going to hospital should they have symptoms and reporting suspected cases.

"We appeal to Kenyans to maintain high standards of hygiene," CS Kagwe said, adding those advised to work from home should strictly adhere to the instruction.

"This is not a holiday season ... The government has directed involvement of Nyumba Kumi chiefs and sub-chiefs," he said.

WARNING

The minister reiterated the instruction for social distancing, noting that congregating defeats the purpose of measures against the virus.

"We will take action," he said, and asked entertainment joints to maintain high levels of cleanliness and stick to designated hours of operation.

"Any operating a minute beyond that will have its licence withdrawn," CS Kagwe warned.

He added, "Kenyans should desist to misinformation ... rumours must stop. Those who do not will be arrested or taken to Mbagathi to report the matter."

