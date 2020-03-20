Kenya: Horse Racing Events At Ngong Postponed

Complying with global restrictions, Ngong race course has no alternative but to close its doors for horse-racing, until further notice. It means the Kenya Derby scheduled next month will be postponed.

With British racing cancelled until at least the end of April, a number of prominent meetings have to be affected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lincoln curtain raiser at Doncaster, which usually ushers in flat's new season, and, poignantly, the Aintree Randox Grand National Festival.

BEYWAY BOWL

It knocks out until 2021, the first time since being voided in 1993 due to a bomb scare, and, also since the second World War years of 1941-45. Other notable loses include the Betway Bowl and other graded traditions.

The Craven meeting at Newmarket often provides valuable clues across its three day bumper, but that will not happen.

The Scottish National is another casualty. It has had no upheavals since its inception at Ayr in 1966.

INCREDIBLE LOSSES

Across in USA, the Kentucky Derby is definitely a no go. Such incredible losses to this and most other sporting shutdowns, will cost related industries billions of revenue, loss of employment, incredible snow-balling effects, and, depression. The consequences are dire.

Unprecedented measures for a sombre future, but Ireland is not following suit. They are continuing behind closed portals, with even stricter protocols. No horses from other countries can compete. Live screening on YouTube is going to be made available.