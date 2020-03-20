Kenya: Virus Turns Off Jumbo Charge Engines in Kaptagat

Organisers of this year's Kaptagat Jumbo Charge 4x4 Challenge have postponed the competition due to coronavirus.

Chairman Charles Mulupi said the annual contest was scheduled to be held for the first time in Uasin Gishu.

"Jumbo Charge wishes to inform all fans, competitors and sponsors that the championship has been postponed until further notice. We have reached this painful decision due to the outbreak of coronavirus that continues to plague the world," Mulupi said.

The three-day contest had been planned for the Easter holiday between April 10 to 13.

But speaking to Nation Sport earlier this week, Mulupi said they were expecting thousands of fans to attend the championship at Kaptagat Farm Resort.

Mulupi said that a new date for the Jumbo Charge will be announced when circumstances are right. Last year, the event was held in Mt Elgon.

"The government recently banned all social gatherings as a way of containing the spread of the dreaded virus," he said.

Among the activities that had been lined up during the Jumbo Charge included tree planting, extreme adventure, camping and networking.

"Thirty-two participants had already registered for the championship. We were looking forward to host more than 1,000 fans but with the ban on social gatherings due to the outbreak of the coronavirus we cannot go ahead with the event," Jumbo Charge secretary general Marvin Wamalwa said. He added that they had anticipated planting between 10,000 to 50,000 trees.

"As voices of reason, we are not only committed to slaying in the mud in the jungle, but our main aim is to ensure that we stand to be counted in the restoration of our forests for the generations to come," Wamalwa added. Last December, Jumbo Charge was feted at the Magharibi Michezo Awards for conserving Mt Elgon Forest.

"We will continue partnering with other stakeholders in our complimentary role to bring about positive and lasting change in the conservation of our ecosystems," he said.

Last year, eight-year-old Gitau Munene shocked many when he was crowned the winner of the Jumbo Charge 4x4 Beginners' category at the Mt Elgon Challenge.

The Standard Three pupil at Nova Pioneer School in Nairobi garnered 800 points in the beginners' category. He was the only participant in the category.

The youngster, who has previously participated in the Aberdare Challenge, won the Mt Kenya 4x4 Challenge that took place at Charana Farm, Meru County, in August 2018.

Gitau, who was expected to participate in this year's Jumbo Charge Kaptagat 4x4 Challenge, attributed his win to the skills he acquired from his father, Wilson Munene, also his navigator in their modified Range Rover .