Kenyans Sports Stars Unite to Create Coronavirus Awareness

19 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya has kicked up the campaign to help curb spread of the coronavirus pandemic by using top Kenya's sports personalities to reach the masses.

The campaign coined around terms used in different sports started on Tuesday starting with athletes' representatives at NOC-K, Kenya Sevens legend Humphrey Kayange and World 5,000m champion and Olympic 5,000m silver medallist Hellen Obiri, leading the charge.

NOC-K acting secretary general Francis Mutuku said that the campaign that is only on the social media is involving athletes, who have always led the country in major events and celebrations.

"These are athletes who have great influence in the world in their respective sports. They are also active on their social media platforms hence our move to involve them so as to reach the masses in the war against this Covid-19 disease," said Mutuku.

The athletes include Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge, former Commonwealth and World javelin champion Julius Yego, Kenya Sevens star Collins Injera, international volleyball setter Jane Wacu, Kenya Sevens and Kenya Lionesses skippers Andrew Amonde and Philadelphia Orlando.

"Let us RUN away from all risks of contracting Coronavirus," Obiri's poster states.

Yego said in another poster: "Let's throw Coronavirus out of our SECTOR."

Interestingly, Yego had two huge throws in the final during the Doha World Championships last year but were all judged to be out of sector hence locking him out.

"Every TRY counts," said Injera while Orlando's flyer had: "We must stop Coronavirus getting into out 22"

"Let's get Coronavirus out of our courts," said Kenya Basketball star Ariel Okall with Amonde's poster reading: "Avoid knock-ons in tackling Coronavirus. Stay on side."

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.