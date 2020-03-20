Kenyans Sports Stars Unite to Create Coronavirus Awareness

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya has kicked up the campaign to help curb spread of the coronavirus pandemic by using top Kenya's sports personalities to reach the masses.

The campaign coined around terms used in different sports started on Tuesday starting with athletes' representatives at NOC-K, Kenya Sevens legend Humphrey Kayange and World 5,000m champion and Olympic 5,000m silver medallist Hellen Obiri, leading the charge.

NOC-K acting secretary general Francis Mutuku said that the campaign that is only on the social media is involving athletes, who have always led the country in major events and celebrations.

"These are athletes who have great influence in the world in their respective sports. They are also active on their social media platforms hence our move to involve them so as to reach the masses in the war against this Covid-19 disease," said Mutuku.

The athletes include Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge, former Commonwealth and World javelin champion Julius Yego, Kenya Sevens star Collins Injera, international volleyball setter Jane Wacu, Kenya Sevens and Kenya Lionesses skippers Andrew Amonde and Philadelphia Orlando.

"Let us RUN away from all risks of contracting Coronavirus," Obiri's poster states.

Yego said in another poster: "Let's throw Coronavirus out of our SECTOR."

Interestingly, Yego had two huge throws in the final during the Doha World Championships last year but were all judged to be out of sector hence locking him out.

"Every TRY counts," said Injera while Orlando's flyer had: "We must stop Coronavirus getting into out 22"

"Let's get Coronavirus out of our courts," said Kenya Basketball star Ariel Okall with Amonde's poster reading: "Avoid knock-ons in tackling Coronavirus. Stay on side."