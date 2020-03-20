Nigeria: Sports Minister Urges Youthful Athletes to Combine Sports With Education

20 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola 'Jide

The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has charged young talented athletes to ensure they get quality education even as they participate in sports.

He stated this during the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (M.O.U) between the Ministry and Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC) on the 100% scholarship given to 20 Nigerian students in five different sports.

Mr Dare said young athletes need quality education to be a good sportsman, and so the ministry's focus is on the growth of the youths, to nurture them now that they are young.

"I can see our future sports men and women in these children and we must invest in them with our collaboration with NTIC. We believe this investment must fly" the Minister added.

To this end, the Minister hopes other similar organizations will embrace this same plan and partner with the Ministry, to get more of Nigeria's talented youngsters on the right path.

Earlier, the Managing Director, NTIC, Mr. Feveollah Bilgin commended Dare for the opportunity given to the school to sponsor the students in collaboration with the sports ministry

