Nigeria: Sanusi's Removal a Patriotic Act - North-East Union

A statement issued by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kano State Malam Abba Anwar has said that, youth groups across the North-eastern part of Nigeria, under the auspices of North-east Youth Progressive Union (NYPU) have appreciated the action of Kano state governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on the dethronement of former Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II, describing the act as a move aimed at protecting the sanctity of the Kano Emirate and an act of patriotism.

According to the statement, in a letter dated 17th March, 2020 and signed by the Lead Convener of the group, Ambassador Adamu Jikan Manu, captioned 'Congratulatory Letter on the recent brawl between Kano state government and Kano Emirate Council,' the union congratulated the governor for withstanding the storm.

"His Excellency may wish to be informed that we at NYPU have been at the forefront in studying the antecedents that unfolded throughout the tussle between the former Emir of Kano and your exalted office. We admire your desire to salvage the sanctity of Kano Emirate Council. We consider this as a success, not only to the Governor of Kano state, the entire populace of Kano state, the Kano Emirate Council, but the entire Northern Nigeria," it stated.

According to the statement the youths described Kano state governor's success as an exemplarily achievement and an evidence of a true leadership.