Malawi: Nankhumwa, Vuwa Moved - Mutharika Maintains DPP Big Wigs in Strategic Positions, Udf Roped in

19 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chem'bwana Nkolokosa

Malawi President Peter Mutharika has maintained his trust in Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) big wigs keeping them in strategic positions in the new Cabinet which he has assembled on Thursday but has moved DPP vice-president (South) Kondwani Nankhumwa to become new Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Nankhumwa: Now Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation Vuwa: Moved from Lands to Environment Mwanamvekha: Still Malawi's purse keeper Minister Susuwele Banda: Maintained at Education President Mutharika maintains Jappie Mhango as minister of health Navicha: Maintained Ben Phiri: Maintained in his post President Mutharika has roped in UDF leader in parliament Lilian Patel in parliament

Nankhumwa was serving as Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development in the Cabinet that was dissolved last week.

President Mutharika has split the ministry into two; with Agriculture and Food Security portfolio going to Francis Kasaila who was serving as Foreign Affairs minister.

DPP regional governor for South, Charles Mchacha takes over as Minister of Irrigation and Water Development.

Another minister who has been moved is Symon Vuwa Kaunda who was at Lands Ministry and now appointed Minister of Environment.

The Cabinet ministers who have not been affected, notably, Joseph Mwanamvekha (Finance, Economic Planning and Development), Everton Chimulirenji (Minister of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events), William Susuwele-Banda (Minister of Education, Science and Technology), Bright Msaka (Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs), Ralph Jooma (Minister of Transport and Public Infrastructure), Benson Malunga Phiri (Minister of Local Government and Rural Development) and Ibrahim Salim Bagus (Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism).

Others who have stayed put are Mary Thom Navicha (Minister of Gender, Child Development and Community Development), Francis Phiso (Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture), Jappie Mhango (Minister of Health), Nicholas Dausi (Minister of Homeland Security), Mark Botomani (Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology).

Deputy Minister of Defence Chipiliro Mpinganjira has also retained his portfolio.

President Mutharika has also roped in members of the United Democratic Front (UDF) - a partner of his own DPP in Cabinet with UDF leader Atupele Muluzi appointed Minister of Energy.

UDF leader in Parliament, Lilian Patel is named Minister of Labour, Skills and Innovation replacing Martha Chanjo who has been dropped.

Clement Chiwaya, UDF executive member, has been appointed Minister of Persons with Disability and the Elderly.

Mutharika has also appointed UDF MP for Blantyre Malabada, Ismail Rizzq Mkumba as Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Technology.

