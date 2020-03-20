Tanzania: Sports Personalities Must Join War to Curb Covid-19

20 March 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 has been reported in Tanzania and has already affected the country's sports sector.

We would like to urge our sportsmen and women countrywide to get themselves fully involved in a campaign to curb the further spread of the pandemic virus as initiated by the government since it can catch them too despite the reality sportsmen and women are the 'fittest' personalities of all age groups.

We are forced to warn them due to what has happened to the big teams and global level sports personalities like Valencia, whose 35 percent of their first-team squad and staff have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Not only the Spanish giants, there are also Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi, in the long list of top personalities who were reported on Wednesday to have caught the deadly virus.

They should be warned that if coronavirus attack NBA greats such as Kevin Durant of Brooklyn Nets, it can even catch our players serving clubs and the national team too, it is the right time to join the efforts to curb the virus's further outbreak in Tanzania.

Already affected by the postponement of all sports activities, our sportsmen and sports bodies must be fully involved in making coronavirus doesn't spread quickly and cause further damage to the Tanzanians.

We insist on the involvement of sports men and women since they are the majority and skilled in sporting craftsmanship, hence making them safe is making our nation safe from the deadly virus.

This is literally a matter of life and death for untold numbers of Tanzanian sportsmen and women as COVID-19 has no vaccine and no cure.

It's imperative that everyone follow public health officials' guidelines most importantly being to stay at home when sick, to contact a doctor when you have symptoms like cough, fever or other respiratory problems, to wash hands with soap and water frequently and to avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth unless you have just washed your hands.

We end up calling all Tanzania to adhere to the regulations directed to us by health officials to slow the spread of the coronavirus and protect those who are vulnerable to serious health repercussions.

