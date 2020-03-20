Tanzania: Simba, Azam Battle for Burkinabe Striker

MAINLAND giants Simba SC and Azam FC are reportedly set sights on acquiring the services of Asante Kotoko forward Sogne Yacouba, to strengthen their squads for the next league season.

The 28-year-old is on the radar of several clubs in Africa with his contract with the Porcupine Warriors set to expire in April this year.

Yacouba is currently involved in a contractual dispute with the Kumasi-based side in the last few months after refusing to extend his contract and is bent on leaving the team.

The striker played against Simba at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, when Asante Kotoko was invited to colour 'Simba Day' annual celebration and scored in the match which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding his (Yacouba) future at the club, one of his representatives Ahmed Nuno has confirmed to South African portal Soccer Laduma that PSL side Lamontville Golden Arrows FC have also made an offer for him.

Also South African secondtier side, Free State Stars and Ghana Premier League side Legon Cites have expressed interest in signing the Burkina Faso international.

According to reports the Msimbazi street based club officials have started looking for the sign of the Burkinabe striker who is said to have refused to extend his contract with his current club.

Simba currently lead the Mainland Premier League table which has been suspended for 30 days as part of strengthening preventive measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Runaway leaders Simba have collected 71 points from 28 league games, followed by Azam on 54 points from the same number of outing.