Rwanda: Hotels Feel the Pinch of Coronavirus Outbreak

19 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Michel Nkurunziza

As hotels in Rwanda continue to implement measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, they are also struggling to get customers following the temporary suspension of meetings and conferences.

And with the virus fast-spreading, some clients cancelled their reservations, hurting the fortunes of the hotel industry.

Rwanda Convention Bureau (RBC) recently said that at least 20 conferences initially scheduled for March and April were postponed.

The conferences were expected to bring in a combined $8 million.

"We are already feeling the impact. Due to the outbreak of the virus outbreak, 85 per cent of reservations have been cancelled by the customers," said a member of 2000 Hotel. "We have reduced workers because there is no work. As we speak, only three workers are keeping the rooms."

Other hotels are also pondering staff layoffs in order to cut costs in the midst of dwindling revenues.

Some like Hill View Hotel in Kiyovu said they slashed room prices.

"For instance, the hotel room that used to cost $120 has been reduced to $50 so that we try to attract clients," said one the hotel employees.

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) has ordered all hotels and accommodation entities, restaurants, bars and night clubs to stop all entertainment activities including traditional dancing groups, live band, night clubs, pool table games, and others that attract big gatherings of people.

Rwanda has recorded the 11 case of coronavirus. As part of the preventive measures, schools, church services and masses, conferences and other events, have been postponed, temporarily closed or cancelled, while employers have been directed to let their employees work from home.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.