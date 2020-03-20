Rwanda: 24 Businesses Fined Over Price Hikes

As coronavirus continues to spread, businesses have taken advantage to inflate prices of products, especially food and other essential goods.

The Government said Thursday that it had so far imposed penalties on 24 businesses in the City of Kigali that unlawfully increased prices of certain products.

The inspections conducted, as provided by the Competition and Consumer Protection laws, found abnormal increases in the prices of some products, the Ministry said.

The measures that were taken include fining businesses and instructing some to "temporarily suspend their business activities."

The Ministry of Trade and Commerce told The New Times that at least 24 retailers and traders who received penalties increased prices of food products and hygiene essentials.

These are "monetary fines, according to law regulating agriculture commodity prices," the Ministry said, highlighting that they were fined between Rwf100,000 and Rwf2,000,000 depending on the magnitude of the deliberate mistakes committed.

Joseph Mukasa, a consumer based in Kigali, told this paper that he bought a handwashing facility, locally known as Kandagira Ukarabe, at Rwf45,000 and a roll of toilet paper at Rwf2,000.

"Yet, a handwashing facility was previously retailing at only Rwf15,000 or Rwf20,000 depending on where you bought it from. I was buying toilet roll at Rwf1,500 before," he said.

In some market places, traders and retailers have found to have hiked prices of foodstuffs like rice, white floor, vegetables, fruits, and toilet papers, among other things.

For instance, the 50-kilogramme sac of Tanzanian rice which was supposed to cost Rwf24,500-Rwf25,500 (for wholesale), is priced at Rwf31,000.

The government recently warned retailers and traders across the country to refrain from hoarding, hiking prices or selling sub-standard goods noting that there were inspections underway.

Such inspections found that some traders were taking advantage of the Covid-19 outbreak to sell products at exorbitant costs, some sell substandard products and others were using flawed weighing scales.

"These inspections will continue and we will keep on updating the general public on the outcomes. We continue to urge the business community to abide by the law and stop unlawful hiking of prices," the Trade Ministry said on Twitter.