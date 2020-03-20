Uganda: Plastics Still Biggest Threat to Water Resources - Wwf

19 March 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By David S Mukooza

Plastic waste in lakes, rivers, wetlands and other water bodies is now a global issue that cannot be ignored because it is pausing a major challenge to the aquatic creatures.

Mr David Duli, the country director World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) said the dangers of deadly plastics are worthy highlighting.

"There is a common saying that water is life which nobody can dispute but that water needs to be safe. It needs to be enough and it also needs to be recycled because water is finite therefore, if it's not there then you will go into a situation where you don't have," he said during an event to celebrate the water week together with the Ministry of water and environment.

WWF Uganda a major stake holder in the fight against environment degradation launched the earth hour campaign aimed at stopping the use of plastics.

Mr Duli said the toxic wastes that come with plastics end up in Uganda's water bodies.

According to study by the Global Water partnership in East Africa, plastics take not less than 400 years to decompose.

Studies by a consortium of NGO's reveals that the population are releasing 600 tonnes of plastic in Kampala every day and less than three percent is properly disposed off and then reprocessed. The rest get into the environment soils.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.