Nairobi — Veteran Kenyan Premier League coach Henry Omino passed away early Friday morning at a Kisumu hospital after succumbing to cancer.

Omino, who has been in Kenyan football for a long period previously coached Kisumu Posta, Agro Chemical, Western Stima and lately Kisumu All Stars that was promoted to the Premier League this season.

He has scouted and produced top class players who went on to represent the country under the youth and national team levels.

-More to follow-