Mauritius: Covid-19 - Mauritius to Go in Two-Week Lockdown As From Tomorrow

press release

Mauritius will go in lockdown for two weeks, as from 06 00 hrs tomorrow morning, as the number of Covid-19 cases rose to seven. Consequently, to tackle to spread of Covid-19, employees will not go to work as from tomorrow, except those who are part of the essential services like the Police Force, medical services, and fire and rescue services, amongst others.

In a televised address to the nation, tonight, Prime Minister Jugnauth recalled that the lockdown decision has been taken after an urgent Cabinet meeting held, today, in an effort to reduce the impact of the coronavirus. With the aim to limit the spread of the virus, the Prime Minister urged the citizens to stay at home. He cautioned that economic activities and transport services will be reduced to the strict minimum. However, businesses like banks, supermarkets, shops, bakeries and pharmacies will operate normally. An additional list of businesses which will be allowed to run will be subsequently communicated to the public.

Mr Juganuth called on the population to respect the instructions given by the authorities and to practice social distancing. Solidarity and collaboration of one and all are important in these hard times, he added.

He reassured employees of the formal sector that they will neither lose their jobs or salaries. Government, he stated, will do its best to preserve jobs and ensure that foodstuffs and medicines are available for everyone.

Speaking about his meeting, today, with the Leader of the Opposition, Mr Arvin Boolell, the Prime Minister stated that they have both agreed that these exceptional circumstances require stringent measures like the lockdown.

The Prime Minister also thanked the health personnel for their dedication, professionalism and wonderful work.