Rwanda: Top Scorer Samson Babua Dreams of Amavubi Call-Up

Sunrise FC striker, Samson Babua is keen on playing for the national team, Amavubi, following a run of good performances that saw him score 15 goals in 24 matches.

The Nigerian born forward is married to a Rwandan and is in the process of acquiring Rwandan citizenship, something that will make him eligible to play in the national side if coach Vincent Mashami selects him.

"I have been in good form this season and I hope that will continue when the league resumes but my dream is to play for the national team. I am in the process of getting Rwandan citizenship, something I hope will aid my ambition," Babua said.

Babua's goals have propelled his side to seventh position in the league on 31 points. APR top the league log followed by Rayon Sports and Police.

The 26-year-old has been playing for Sunrise for 4 years and has a release clause of $25000 according to club sources.