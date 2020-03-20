Rwanda: Top Scorer Samson Babua Dreams of Amavubi Call-Up

20 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Sunrise FC striker, Samson Babua is keen on playing for the national team, Amavubi, following a run of good performances that saw him score 15 goals in 24 matches.

The Nigerian born forward is married to a Rwandan and is in the process of acquiring Rwandan citizenship, something that will make him eligible to play in the national side if coach Vincent Mashami selects him.

"I have been in good form this season and I hope that will continue when the league resumes but my dream is to play for the national team. I am in the process of getting Rwandan citizenship, something I hope will aid my ambition," Babua said.

Babua's goals have propelled his side to seventh position in the league on 31 points. APR top the league log followed by Rayon Sports and Police.

The 26-year-old has been playing for Sunrise for 4 years and has a release clause of $25000 according to club sources.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.