South Africa: No Load Shedding but Possibility Remains

Eskom does not expect to implement load shedding today, but the possibility remains.

Eskom says as the power generation system remains constrained and vulnerable, the possibility of load shedding still remains.

"During peak hours we are utilising emergency generation reserves to supplement supply, and [we] may have to implement load shedding at short notice should the power generation system deteriorate," said Eskom on Wednesday.

Unplanned breakdowns or outages were at 11 143MW as of Wednesday afternoon and planned maintenance outages were at 4 826MW.

The power utility has urged South Africans to cooperate in managing electricity consumption with care to help minimise load shedding.

Customers have been requested to continue to use electricity sparingly and consult their load shedding schedules regularly, to check for amendments in their regions.