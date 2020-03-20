Cameroon: South West - Applying the Measures to the Letter

Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai held a crisis meeting yesterday with stakeholders to reiterate Government measures to prevent Coronavirus.

South West Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai has urged the various sectors of concern to apply the measures prescribed by Government last 17 March to prevent the killer Coronavirus in Cameroon. He called on the technical services to engage communication strategies to get the population to adhere to the measures without discrimination. The Chief Executive of the Region was speaking during a crisis meeting he called in his office in Buea yesterday (18 March) to sensitise all and sundry on Government action in preventing the coronavirus whose effect has reached 10 cases in Cameroon. Although the various authorities rejoiced that the South West Region has not received any Coronavirus case yet, many expressed it was good time to exercise stricter preventive measures. The first measures to sound the alarm bell in the South West include the postponement of the FESTAC that was to open next week in Limbe. this is to avoid clusters of more than 50 persons. Also, movement of persons between neighbouring countries and the Region that used to hit the number of 500 persons a day has been restricted fourth with notably at Ekok, Ekondo Titi, Idenau, Tiko, Wovia, Mbonge and the numerous creek passages. Equally, the installation of Mayors has been pushed to further dates as well as the banishing of church services with more than 50 persons. As to the quarantine areas, the Regional Delegate of Health spoke of the Regional Hospital in Limbe and its Annex in Buea. He said only these two establishments of Category Three are capable of coping with such technicality of high level. He however explained that suspected cases would be referred to Douala bigger laboratories for confirmation. Following the 13 preventive measures announced by Government on 17 March to prevent the virus, the early hours of yesterday witnessed many pupils and students in uniform returning from school after the school heads informed them that there would be no classes till further notice. But the Governor warned that sending pupils and students away from school is not sending them to cluster in streets, instead they have to stay at their homes. After an early morning survey of the entire Region yesterday as to the respectability of the coronavirus preventive measures prescribed by Government Governor Okalia Bilai convened various sectors to include Education, Transport, Security, Health, and Trade to ring the alarm bell of preventing the virus. The central message conveyed from the Buea meeting was that of hygiene and behavioural patterns. As such, No cluster of more than 50 persons, no overload in taxis and other transport vehicles, regular washing of hands and keeping reasonable distance among persons.