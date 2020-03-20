East Africa: EAC Netball Club Championships Postponed

20 March 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mwajuma Juma in Zanzibar

THE East African Netball Championship scheduled to be held in Kampala, Uganda from tomorrow to March 28th this year has been postponed due to the current coronavirus outbreak.

General Secretary of the Zanzibar based East Africa Netball Association (EANA), Said Mansab confirmed yesterday that the championship has been shelved until a date to be announced later.

The tournament was to involve 13 teams from four nations. They are Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Zanzibar.

The host Uganda was due to field four teams while the rest were to field three teams. Tanzania Mainland were to be represented by JKT Mbweni, who are the champions, Jeshi Star and Jiji Arusha.

JKT Mbweni won the regional championship in 2009 when the competition was hosted by Zanzibar. Zanzibar teams are KVZ, Mafunzo and JKU.

With the COVID-19 outbreak many countries have suspended or cancelled their sports activities, to avoid large gatherings and slow the spread of the virus. This includes Uganda, who were to host the championship.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni announced on Wednesday that all sports and entertainment events in the country have been put on hold as fears from the spread of COVID-19 grow.

Uganda have yet to register any case that have contracted the virus, but their government look to limit from the possible consequences should the virus arrive.

"Sports, music concerts, and discos are also other means that can accelerate the spread of the virus, therefore we urge the public to desist from them at least for now because they are a threat to the public," Museveni stated.

"We know that the sports, hotels and entertainment industry will be affected by these measures, but it is for the better," the President recommended."

Around 16 African countries have also decided to halt football activity in their countries in a bid to battle coronavirus.

