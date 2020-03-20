Tanzania: Mkude Refutes Retirement Claims

SIMBA SC midfielder, Jonas Mkude has broken the silence concerning his future with the national team, Taifa Stars, insisting that he is still committed to serve the team.

His latest reaction follows reports that he is looking forward to retire from serving the team within the near future. Recently, the midfielder went AWOL and Taifa Stars Head Coach; Etienne Ndayiragije said that he had no information regarding his whereabouts.

Stars were on the ground drilling for the 2020 African Nation Championships (CHAN) finals which was scheduled to be hosted by Cameroon from April 4 to 25th this year before being suspended on Wednesday.

However, the camp was dissolved on Tuesday, following an order by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, who announced cancelation of all sporting activities and events that are of a huge public nature, as part of strengthening preventive measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Mkude came clear yesterday saying it wasn't true that he is planning to retire from serving the national team, insisting that he will meet coach Ndayiragije and explain to him why he failed to join the camp.

Speaking on Tuesday before the camp was dissolved, Burundian tactician said Mkude has not reported in the camp.

"Until now (Tuesday), I have no official information where he is. His teammates joined the camp immediately but for him, I cannot say where he may be," he said.

This is not the first time for Mkude to go AWOL. He did the same during the reign of former Taifa Stars Head Coach, Nigerian legend Emmanuel Amunike and was dropped from the team.

Amunike said: "I'm not interested whether the player is my brother or not, I'm interested with what the player can give to the team. "I've to be honest and clear in my judgment. I know you have your interests on whom you like and whom you do not like to be in the team but for me as a coach, all my players are equal".

"I treat them all in the same manner but if you don't have discipline you have no room in the team".

He insisted that discipline is the key, "I grew up disciplined and I believe without discipline I would not be able to play at the top level up to Barcelona".

"Players without characters have no chance of achieving anything good for the team but I believe in the quality of the players in the team". Let's expand the national team and give the players opportunity. Let's believe in what we have in the squad," he said.