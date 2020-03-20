Malawi: Journey to State House Starts Here - -Chilima

State Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima has said the UTM-MCP alliance marks the start of a new journey to State House.

Chilima: The tenant at State House should know MCP-UTM alliance will evict him soon Vice President Chilima former official hostess, Mama Cecilia Kadzamira Director of events at the siging ceremony Bon Kalindo at the Stage-Island

Chilima said this on Thursday during the UTM-MCP alliance signing ceremony at Kamuzu Institute for Sports in Lilongwe.

The UTM leader said the alliance has the welfare of people at heart and has the capacity to change this country meaningfully.

"Our alliance is not founded on personal or individual ambitions. It is not an alliance of families. It is not an alliance of tribes. It is not an alliance of regions. This is an alliance of Malawians," Chilima said.

Speaking to a record crowd, Chilima emphasised that the alliance will bring sanity to the country's politics since it brings together all Malawians.

He also pleaded with all the parties in this alliance to forget about the past and forge ahead.

"This is not the time to be reminding each other about the past. Let us all work together without poking at one another," he said.

Chilima also clarified that the alliance does not mean UTM Party has sold the party, saying "UTM Party remains UTM and MCP remains MCP".

Turning to the current government, Chilima issued a warning that DPP has to stop spying on the citizens of this country. He said he has information about this and if this continues he will publicise it in the newspapers.

Taking his turn, MCP president Lazarus Chakwera said this is the year for victory.

He further bemoaned the use of South African lawyers in the elections case by the electoral commission.

"It is sad that they are spending a lot of money on this when we have no medicine in hospitals." Chakwera said.

The UTM-MCP alliance signing ceremony attracted a sea of people who filled the venue to capacity. It is an alliance that has given hope to most Malawians. It is also this same alliance that is giving DPP nightmares.