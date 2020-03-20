South Africa: MEC Nomafrench Mbombo Tested Negative for Coronavirus COVID-19

19 March 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Western Cape Minister of Health Nomafrench Mbombo has tested negative for COVID-19. We are all glad for this result, and hope it serves it to allay the concerns of others who have been in contact with her.

I will continue to work from home as much as possible, in line with my call to all businesses for all those who can, to work from home. Keeping a distance is the very best way to prevent the spread of the virus. By doing so, we are also helping those who cannot work from home, by de-congesting work places, and reducing the likelihood of exposure to the virus. We all have a role to play.

I appeal to everyone to play their part by washing their hands regularly for 20 seconds with soap and water, or using hand sanitizer when water and soap are out of reach. Do not touch your own face, don't touch other people and ensure that you are keeping distance between yourself and other people. These behavior changes are the best tools we have at our disposal.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.