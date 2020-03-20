South Africa: MEC Nomafrench Mbombo Tested Negative for Coronavirus COVID-19

press release

Western Cape Minister of Health Nomafrench Mbombo has tested negative for COVID-19. We are all glad for this result, and hope it serves it to allay the concerns of others who have been in contact with her.

I will continue to work from home as much as possible, in line with my call to all businesses for all those who can, to work from home. Keeping a distance is the very best way to prevent the spread of the virus. By doing so, we are also helping those who cannot work from home, by de-congesting work places, and reducing the likelihood of exposure to the virus. We all have a role to play.

I appeal to everyone to play their part by washing their hands regularly for 20 seconds with soap and water, or using hand sanitizer when water and soap are out of reach. Do not touch your own face, don't touch other people and ensure that you are keeping distance between yourself and other people. These behavior changes are the best tools we have at our disposal.