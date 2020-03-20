Cameroon: Natural Resources - Management Project Begins Fourth Phase

Forests and Wildlife Minister, Jules Doret Ndongo, was in Buea where he opened the current chapter of the FCFA 27.3 million scheme.

A recommendation of the steering committee of the Project for Sustainable Management of Natural Resources (PSMNR) based in the South West Region has called on the Mayor of Buea municipality to put up a formal request to government to help stop the carving of new layouts as well as the delivery of land titles in forests reserve areas of Buea. The recommendation was made on 13 March, 2020, during the first steering committee meeting of Phase Four of PSMNR held at Buea Mountain Hotel under the chairmanship of Jules Doret Ndongo, Minister of Forestry and Wildlife. The Minister was flanked during the deliberations by Schoen Bruno who is head of the German Fund for Assistance (KWF)'s office in Cameroon, Dr. Mohamadou (South West Governor's representative), and Mrs Mafany Mbome Julie (South West Regional Delegate of Forestry and Wildlife). The concern of encroachment was raised as a result of what committee members termed an alarming and anarchical exploitation of the reserve area on the slopes of Mount Cameroon. Minister Ndongo marked his visit to Buea by planting a non-timber tree in the precinct of Mountain Hotel to symbolise his resolve to afforestation afloat. Other key resolutions requested for a proper evaluation and quantification of government counterpart funding to be presented side by side with foreign funding figures during subsequent meetings. Also, it was recommended that the PSMNR should explore possibilities of addressing the severe climate change affecting the South West Region which is the project's sphere of activities. The PSMNR was created by 2006 with one of its aims to boost tourism in the South West Region. It remains one of the most important projects in the Ministry of Forestry and Wildlife benefitting from the German government's assistance through their development bank (KWF) funding. The project is engineered with direct involvement of the local population to sustainably manage forests, wildlife and the health of the local population. The PSMNR costs some FCFA 27. 3 million and covers all reserved forests areas in the South West Region. Thanks to the project, bridges schools, roads and water schemes have been constructed.