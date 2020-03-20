Cameroon: Nestus Fru Manju - CPDM Candidate Set to Deliver

19 March 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

He is a believer in Republican values.

Nestus Fru Manju, 43, is the young, soft spoken, intelligent and innovative CPDM candidate for Mezam Center constituency that covers the metropolitan City of Bamenda and Bali sub divisions. From the look of his manifesto Nestus Fru Manju is the force of innovation required to take Mezam Centre constituency forward in development.He has been telling the electorate about preparedness to rise to expectation in giving peace and social cohesion a chance in the constituency that badly needs a return to normalcy after the killings, destruction, kidnappings and violence, blamed on the ongoing Crisis. Nestus Fru Manju is believer in Republican values and is poised to deliver on laws that inspire hope. He takes credit as a Barrister at Law and a youth that is committed to cause attention on youths as a major link in nation building. The young father of four who equally excels as a Guidance Counsellor features a bottom - top approach in handling issues of his constituency if plebiscited on March 22, 2020. His action plan also features partnerships with local and foreign investors that should help matters in the education of children, reduce poverty and enhance agricultural production and productivity. Nestus Fru Manju is the product of the University of Dschang where he obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Law and Political Science. He also showcases experience in tackling administrative and managerial issues and conflict resolution with a solid background in computer knowledge.

