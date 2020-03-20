Cameroon: South West - Lebialem Voters to Remake Their Choice

The CPDM, CDP and SDF candidates are once more facing their electorate.

Voting material for the 22 March, 2020, re-run legislative elections in the Lebialem Constituency will reach all the 141 polling stations latest Friday, 20 March. The assurance is from the Regional head of Elections Cameroon for the South West Region. Lebialem was the lone constituency in the South West Region whose last 9 February poll was annulled by the Constitutional Council last 25 February, 2020, for proven insufficiencies. The parties to resume appeals for votes on the ground are the ruling CPDM, the chief opposition SDF and the greenhorn CDP. Under the CPDM campaign leader, Minister Paul Tasong, Candidate Atehwung Forju Bernard of the CPDM whose early victory was cancelled by the Court is waxing muscles to storm the field again to start wooing the electorate to his side. The soft spoken candidate, Forju from Menji Centre, would explain to voters from the three sub-divisions of Lebialem (Menji, Alou and Wabane) how best development can be channeled to Lebialem. On his part, Nkemlemo Denis Nchafac from Alou Sub-division on the ticket of the Social Democratic Front (SDF) will remake a show of vibrancy, criticism of the ruling class and convince the voters how development issues can be better tackled. As a sweet and pedagogic speaker, candidate Nkemlemo enjoys a mastery of popular thought and may quickly sway opinion. The Cameroon Democratic Party's candidate, Mentoh Justus Teba from Wabane, will be waving an olive branch with such promises for peace, harmony and development. As a new comer to the scene of political gimmicks, he has the clout of promises which may not find ready ground to dismiss. The re-run of election in Lebialem Constituency was ordered on account of poor proximity of polling stations. Meanwhile, the election organizing body ELECAM had found a way out to protect voting by creating polling centres therefore grouping polling stations and placing them in safer lodges.