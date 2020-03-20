Ghana: Kotoko Players to Undergo COVID-19 Test

Players of Asante Kotoko will be tested for COVID-19 when training resumes, management member of the club, Nana Gyembibi Coker, has said.

The players have been given a week break after the Ghana Premier League was suspended due to the outbreak of the deadly corona virus in Ghana.

"The initial two-week break has been reviewed to one week but we've made the players aware that they will be tested for COVID-19 anytime they are called to resume training," Nana Coker told Kumasi based OTEC Fm.

"Every member of the team is aware of this exercise but for now no one is yet to be tested," he added.

Seven cases have already been reported in Ghana leading to the halting of several social gatherings including the suspension of sporting activities for the next four weeks.

Asante Kotoko's match against Inter Allies is one of the two games that are yet to be played for match day 15. -Ghanasoccernet.com