Ghana: Hearts in Danger of Losing Points

Accra Hearts of Oak is in danger of points forfeiture following revelation that they fielded an unqualified player in their Ghana Premier League (GPL) match at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians could lose four points if the FA's Disciplinary Committee rules on the matter and declares the said player, Emmanuel Nettey, unqualified to feature in the match.

But sadly for Sharks, they may not benefit from the points to be deducted as they failed to note the perceived abnormally in the game that ended 1-1.

A Ghanasoccernet.com report yesterday said the revelation was made by a whistleblower.

The GFA is bound by its own laws to implement the report of a whistleblower; meaning it must consider the report and take the necessary action.

The whistleblower indicated that Emmanuel Nettey received three accumulated yellow cards prior to the side's 1-1 stalemate against Sharks where he featured prominently.

Nettey received cautions against Ashantigold at home on match Day-8 on February 6, a second caution against Bechem United on match Day-10 on February 16 in Accra and a third caution at Karela United at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa on February 19, 2020, the report said.

He, however, sat out of the 2-0 win over Danbort FC in the FA Cup on February 23 and returned to the pitch against Elmina Sharks on March 1.

But the decision to field him against the Sharks was in sharp contrast to the amended regulations of the Ghana FA which clearly stipulates that"Cautions received during one competition are not carried over another competition."

This has come on the wake of a similar case where Hearts' city rivals, Accra Great Olympics recently won a case against Medeama SC which was found guilty of fielding Nana Kofi Babil, who was unqualified to play, according to the Disciplinary Committee.

The committee ruled in favour of Olympics who lost the said match 1-0 and had the points restored with further three points being deducted from the Tarkwa based team.

Hearts may have found themselves in a similar quagmire and could drop to the lower ranks of the table if they lose the points.

But a few Hearts officials have vowed to defend and safeguard the points accrued so far.