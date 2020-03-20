Ghana: Professional Boxing Activities On Hold

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has officially suspended all professional boxing events and activities across the country.

In a press release signed by Patrick Johnson, Secretary General of the GBA, the authority stated that the action was in line with the directive from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for public gathering following the outbreak of the Corona virus.

The President announced on Sunday the suspension of all sporting activities among other social gatherings as the country battles to contain the spread of the corona virus pandemic.

The Authority also entreated Ghanaians to remain calm and to adhere to the precautionary measures proscribed by authorised institutions including the Ghana Health Service, Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.