Gambia: Yankuba Touray Succeeds in Application to Subpoena TRRC Executive Secretary

19 March 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh And Yankuba Jallow

Yankuba Touray, an erstwhile Minister of Local Government and Lands has succeeded in his application to subpoena the Executive Secretary of the TRRC to produce a document before the high court.

The State initially opposed the application and later withdrew their opposition.

Touray's application was for the court to subpoena the Executive Sectary of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) to produce the transcribed testimony of Alagie Kanyi. According to Counsel Sisoho for Yankuba Touray, the testimony of Kanyi before the High Court and the one he gave at the TRRC about the alleged murder of Koro Ceesay are not the same. Also, Sisoho wants the high court to subpoena the Registrar of the High Court to produce the testimony of Alagie Kanyi in the case of The State versus Yankuba Touray and Fatoumata Jahumpa Ceesay before Justice Aminata Saho-Ceesay.

Sisoho wants to use Kanyi's testimonies before the TRRC and the high court before Justice Saho-Ceesay to confront him on his testimony about the murder of Koro Ceesay.

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh on Thursday, 19th March 2020 granted the two prayers in the application and made orders for the two documents to be produced. The matter was adjourned to Monday, 23rd March 2020 at 10 am.

Touray is standing trial for the murder of Ousman Koro Ceesay, a former Minister of Finance under the military regime (1994-95). He was subpoenad to appear before the TRRC but he refused to testify after introducing himself. He relied on what he called his constitutional immunity and this was why he was charged with the crime.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.