Gambia: Yankuba Touray Succeeds in Application to Subpoena TRRC Executive Secretary

Yankuba Touray, an erstwhile Minister of Local Government and Lands has succeeded in his application to subpoena the Executive Secretary of the TRRC to produce a document before the high court.

The State initially opposed the application and later withdrew their opposition.

Touray's application was for the court to subpoena the Executive Sectary of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) to produce the transcribed testimony of Alagie Kanyi. According to Counsel Sisoho for Yankuba Touray, the testimony of Kanyi before the High Court and the one he gave at the TRRC about the alleged murder of Koro Ceesay are not the same. Also, Sisoho wants the high court to subpoena the Registrar of the High Court to produce the testimony of Alagie Kanyi in the case of The State versus Yankuba Touray and Fatoumata Jahumpa Ceesay before Justice Aminata Saho-Ceesay.

Sisoho wants to use Kanyi's testimonies before the TRRC and the high court before Justice Saho-Ceesay to confront him on his testimony about the murder of Koro Ceesay.

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh on Thursday, 19th March 2020 granted the two prayers in the application and made orders for the two documents to be produced. The matter was adjourned to Monday, 23rd March 2020 at 10 am.

Touray is standing trial for the murder of Ousman Koro Ceesay, a former Minister of Finance under the military regime (1994-95). He was subpoenad to appear before the TRRC but he refused to testify after introducing himself. He relied on what he called his constitutional immunity and this was why he was charged with the crime.