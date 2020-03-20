South Africa: Free State Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs On Closure of Bloemfontein Zoo

19 March 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The unannounced inspection of the Bloemfontein Zoo done on the 10/12/2019 by the Environmental Management Inspectors known as Green Scorpions from the Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs revealed that the Zoo is non-compliant to the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act 10 of 2004 and the Free State Nature Conservation Ordinance 8 of 1969.

A Pre-Compliance Notice was issued to Mangaung Zoo with a temporary closure on 17/12/19. This was to give the Municipality a chance to rectify the situation and adhere to all necessary regulations. In the interest of cooperative governance and good intergovernmental relations, the department availed itself to advice and support Municipality with permit applications.

Working with SPCA, on the 06/03/2020, in the best interest and the welfare of the animals, DESTEA removed animals from Bloemfontein Zoo to alternative places where they are being cared for. These animals are kept at qualifying and complying game reserves. This action was taken in terms of available laws or regulations governing protection and conservation of wild life in the Free State.

