Rwanda: Over 3 Million Coffee Trees to Be Replaced

20 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Ntirenganya

Over three million old coffee trees in the country are set to be replaced as government seeks to increase crop productivity and subsequently fetch more foreign exchange revenue from one of the country's major cash crops.

The National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB) says that 30 per cent of the 100 million coffee trees in the country are old and need replacement.

Coffee trees are classified as old when they are at least 30 years old. As a result, their productivity drops significantly.

Speaking to The New Times, Verediyana Uwamurera, a farmer and head of Dukunda Kawa Nyagisozi, a cooperative of coffee farmers in Nyagisozi Sector, Nyaruguru District, said that old coffee trees were responsible for low yields in the area.

"An old coffee tree hardly produces two kilogrammes while a tree in its prime years produces about six kilogrammes," she said.

Issa Nkurunziza, Traditional Commodities Division Manager at NAEB, said that about 11 per cent of old coffee trees, or about 3.3 million coffee trees, will be replaced in the next financial year.

"The plan is for the exercise to start in October 2020," Nkurunziza said.

All the old coffee trees will be replaced by the end of 2024, he said. "However, the exercise will be conducted progressively so that it does not adversely affect the income of farmers."

Sandrine Urujeni, the acting Chief Executive Officer, NAEB, said that farmers with old coffee trees are also generally older citizens.

Yet, she noted, coffee requires a lot of care. The two factors, she observed, are largely to blame for low coffee productivity in the country.

In Rwanda, Urujeni said, a coffee tree produces an average of three kilogrammes of cherries, well below the average of 10 kilogrammes produced in major coffee exporting nations.

She said the plan to replace older trees would also help cushion coffee farmers against the fluctuation of prices on the international market.

Figures from NAEB show that during the 2018/2019 financial year Rwanda's coffee earnings decreased to $68 million from $69 million the previous financial year.

But, in terms of volumes, exports increased by 6 per cent from 20,000 tonnes to 21,000 tonnes over the same period.

The country seeks to generate $80 million from exporting 26,000 tonnes worth of exports in the 2019/2020 fiscal year.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.