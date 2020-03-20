Sudan: UAE Ambassador Affirms Continuation of His Country' Support to Sudan

Khartoum — Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates(UAE) to Sudan Hamad Mohamed Al Gonaibi has underscored that his country continues in supporting government of Sudan and completion of its commitments by way guaranteeing overcoming the economic challenges the country is experiencing and achievement of stability and prosperity.

The Ambassador said in a statement to SUNA that his country through Abu Dhabi Development Fund support the agricultural sector in Sudan with around 40m dirham (10.8m dollars) through provision of nine million cases for packing and coating the agricultural crops and products.

He stated that the assistance come within context of support the UAE extended to the government of Sudan for supporting the agricultural sector.

Al-Gonaibi added that the Fund, since it started activities in Sudan, has given development of agricultural sector special concern due its crystal role in the economic development in the country as well as other strategic projects which contribute to achievement of sustainable development in Sudan.

The Ambassador emphasized depth of fraternal relations that tie the two countries and keenness of the UAE leadership to strengthen them further for interest of the two friendly nations.