Sudan: UAE Ambassador Affirms Continuation of His Country' Support to Sudan

19 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates(UAE) to Sudan Hamad Mohamed Al Gonaibi has underscored that his country continues in supporting government of Sudan and completion of its commitments by way guaranteeing overcoming the economic challenges the country is experiencing and achievement of stability and prosperity.

The Ambassador said in a statement to SUNA that his country through Abu Dhabi Development Fund support the agricultural sector in Sudan with around 40m dirham (10.8m dollars) through provision of nine million cases for packing and coating the agricultural crops and products.

He stated that the assistance come within context of support the UAE extended to the government of Sudan for supporting the agricultural sector.

Al-Gonaibi added that the Fund, since it started activities in Sudan, has given development of agricultural sector special concern due its crystal role in the economic development in the country as well as other strategic projects which contribute to achievement of sustainable development in Sudan.

The Ambassador emphasized depth of fraternal relations that tie the two countries and keenness of the UAE leadership to strengthen them further for interest of the two friendly nations.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.