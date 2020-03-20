Sudan: First Meeting On Empowerment Elimination in N. Darfur Held

El- Fasher — The Committee on Elimination of June 30 Regime held its first meeting at the State Government's General Secretariat in El Fasher Thursday which was chaired by the government' Secretary General and representative of the Wali of the North Darfur State, Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Karim.

The Committee's Rapporteur Khalil Mohamed Bakheet told SUNA that the meeting reviewed tasks and jurisdictions of the committee according to the Wali decision and directives of the federal committee, pointing out that the Committee would work of removing empowerment of the defunct regime according to the law for finding a state based on participation and equality.

He added that the objective of the Committee was not for revenge of for implementing personal motives but it is working according to specific task and jurisdictions.