Sudan: Khartoum Airport Directs Passengers to Check Aviation Companies

19 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The International Khartoum Airport Administration has directed on Thursday honourable passengers who are departing abroad through the airport during period of opening of the airport from 07:45 pm ,19 Thursday March,2020 at 07:45pm to 07:45 pm 21 Saturday , 2020, to check the aviation companies before their departure.

