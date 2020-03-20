Sudan: Khartoum Airport Directs Passengers to Check Aviation Companies

Khartoum — The International Khartoum Airport Administration has directed on Thursday honourable passengers who are departing abroad through the airport during period of opening of the airport from 07:45 pm ,19 Thursday March,2020 at 07:45pm to 07:45 pm 21 Saturday , 2020, to check the aviation companies before their departure.
