Sudan: Khartoum Health Ministry - Initiative for Behavioral Awareness On Corona Virus

Khartoum — The Ministry of Health of Khartoum State, has begun the implementation of an initiative for a behavioral awareness raising towards corona disease with the coordination of the Supreme Council for Strategy and Information, the civil society organizations, and the coordination of the resistance committees, under the motto "here we are protecting it."

the Technical Assistant of the Director General of Ministry of Health of Khartoum state, noted during the meeting the partnership meeting with the Supreme Council for Strategy today that the initiative aims to raise awareness and behavior change in order to have control over the corona disease, pointing out that the efforts of all partners will focus on raising awareness and changing behavior among medical staff , the Prisons, shelter homes, the places of the public gathering, (Mosques - Khalawi - Churches - Transportation stations- Markets - the Nile Street), where the activities will run through the distribution of protocols, publication, bulletins during 4 weeks.

The Secretary-General for Strategy and Information, Dr. Amir Merghani Abdul Rahim, indicated the full communication between the Ministry of Health Emergency Room and the Technical Committee under the leadership of the Director General for how to confront the corona disease, indicating that the Supreme Council for Strategy and Information has a smart partnership with the ( change and reconstruction youth), in which 151 civil society organizations are under the supervision of the forces of freedom and change, and the resistance committees will work in the awareness raising under the motto "corona awareness behavior ".

he pointed out to the aim for reducing burden on the ministry of health by work of partners of 151 organizations, and 64 coordination committees of resistance committees, referring to a unified matrix has been made for the awareness and behavior improvement.