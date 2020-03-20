Sudan: Work At Trade Registering Department Suspended

Khartoum — The General Trade Registrar and the Counsel Adil Hassan Hilal issued decision suspending work at Trade Registering Department as of next Sunday March 22 until further notice.

The issuance of the decision was based on decision of the Council of Ministers on warding off coronavirus and preservation of health of workers and the department's dealers.

The Registrar's decision excluded dealings which are related to courts, prosecutions, committees, the Sovereign Council and the concerned ministers.