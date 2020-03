Khartoum — Wali of Kassala State Maj. Gen. Mahmoud Babiker Himmad expressed hope that he Juba peace talks would lead to sustainable peace that would positively affect the State and consolidate the social fabric.

The Wali said in a statement to SUNA Thursday that the biggest concern for the transitional government is to achieve comprehensive peace that would positively affect living of people in the State and services provided to them.