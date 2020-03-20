Sudan: Gadarif Wali Directs Allocation of Shelter Center At Galabat

19 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Gadarif — Acting Wali (Governor) of Gadarif State Major General Nasr-Eddin Abdel-Ghayyum Ahmed has directed the Ministry of Health and Social Development to allocate a shelter center at the border area of Al-Galabat as a precautionary measure against coronavirus disease besides intensifying health education campaigns to raise awareness of the citizens to prevent the pandemic.

This came when the governor met at his office here today the Director General of the Ministry Dr. Amira Hashem Al-Qadal, and members of the Technical Committee for Precaution and Emergency to prevent spread of Coronavirus disease.

The director-general of health confirmed that the state is free of any infection of the disease, referring to the concern of her ministry with the health emergencies and coordination with the various authorities to implement precautionary measures to prevent entry of the disease to the state.

