Sudan: Fact-Finding Committee On Medani's Incidents Formed

Medani — Wali of Gezira State MAJ. Gen. Ahmed Hannan on Thursday issued decision forming a committee assigned to probe incidents of violence at Al- Thaura Mobi Village in Medani Locality, Gezira State during the past period.

The Committee, which is chaired by the First Counsel Abubakar Osman Abdul-Rahman, comprises representatives for police, First Infantry Brigade, military intelligence, General Intelligence Service(GIS) and Medani Locality.

The committee tasked with investigating information and causes of the incidents which resulted in injury of some citizens, damage and looting of private properties , gathering information and determining all parties participating in the incidents.

SUNA noted that Al-Thaura Mobi Village at Medani Locality has witnessed violent incidents erupted due to difference between members of Nuba and Hausa tribes who are living in the village.