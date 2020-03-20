Sudan: Cabinet Secretary General Meets Delegation of Global Partners Governance

Khartoum — The Secretary General of the Council of Ministers, Osman Hussein Osman, discussed at his office here today with the delegation of UK Global Partners Governance institution, headed by Lord Jeremy Purvis, ways and means of establishing cooperation between the institution and the transitional legislative council following its formation to enrich the Sudanese parliamentary experience besides enhancing coordination between the legislative and executive authorities.

The Secretary General welcomed the delegation's visit to Sudan, referring to the importance of development of mechanisms for coordination between the legislative and executive organs in the country.

The delegation of Global Partners Governance, on their part, commended the outcome of the discussion with the secretary general which aims at working out programs for enhancing the parliamentary work.