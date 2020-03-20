Sudan: Cabinet Secretary General Meets Delegation of Global Partners Governance

19 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Secretary General of the Council of Ministers, Osman Hussein Osman, discussed at his office here today with the delegation of UK Global Partners Governance institution, headed by Lord Jeremy Purvis, ways and means of establishing cooperation between the institution and the transitional legislative council following its formation to enrich the Sudanese parliamentary experience besides enhancing coordination between the legislative and executive authorities.

The Secretary General welcomed the delegation's visit to Sudan, referring to the importance of development of mechanisms for coordination between the legislative and executive organs in the country.

The delegation of Global Partners Governance, on their part, commended the outcome of the discussion with the secretary general which aims at working out programs for enhancing the parliamentary work.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.