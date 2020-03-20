Ghana: 'Thunder in the Volta' Boxing Promotion Postponed

19 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

ACE Power Promotions in collaboration with the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), has postponed to a later date, the boxing extravaganza dubbed 'Thunder in the Volta' which was scheduled for April 11.

The event, which would host an International Boxing Federation (IBF) Africa super welterweight championship bout at Dzodze in the Volta region, was postponed in adherence to President Akufo Addo's directive to cancel all public events in the country as a result of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

In a press release signed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ACE Power Promotions, Dr Adae Opoku Amoako, a press conference and unveiling ceremony which was slated for Tuesday was also been rescheduled.

"In the interest of the public safety and in compliance with the directives from the President of the Republic, we wish to reschedule both the press conference and the fight," the statement read.

It added that, "It is our prayer that this pandemic will soon be brought under control for life to return to normalcy; especially sporting activities."

A Director of Operations at ACE Power Promotions, Isaac Amankwaah, appealed to all sports and boxing lovers especially, to keep safe by observing all the health guidelines and directives and keep the best hygiene practices.

He urged boxers scheduled to fight on the bill to remain safe as they keep training to remain fit and prepared.

Aside the headline bout, the IBF super welterweight clash between Ghana's Dodzi Kemeh and Brazil's Sergio Dos Santos Carvalho, the event was expected to host 11 professional fights.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

