Ghana: Prophetess, Elder in Trouble for Defying President's Directive

Aburi — A prophetess and an elder of the Break of Mountain Jesus Prayer Camp in Pakrom near Aburi in the Eastern Region are in the grips of the police for defying the President's directive calling on churches to suspend their services due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The prophetess, known as Maa Veronica and her elder were said to have held a service at the said prayer camp and were apprehended by the Akwapim South District Chief Executive together with some security personnel, and handed over to the police.

Maa Veronica claimed she had not heard of the directive and pleaded with the police to pardon her, but her plea was not taken. The two are currently in the custody of the police to assist in investigations.

The District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Frank Aidoo, explained to the Ghanaian Times that, he had received complaint that the prophetess was holding a service, despite the suspension of church activities in the country.

He said after receiving the complaint, he informed some security personnel and health officers, who accompanied him to the prayer camp to stop the service, which had about 200 people.

He wondered why in the mist of the pandemic, a prophetess would decide not to comply with the directive, saying that their action was a defiance of what the President had directed.

He said as DCE of the area, he had the mandate to ensure that everyone obeyed the directive to help prevent the spread of the virus in the country.

Mr Aidoo, after the arrest, schooled the congregation on the directive of the President, explaining to them that the directive was meant to protect them.

He told the Ghanaian Times that some of the members confided in him that they were aware of the directive, but were bused to the prayer camp.

When the Ghanaian Times contacted the Aburi Police, the Station Officer, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Bronya, confirmed the arrest, stating that the DCE handed over the prophetess and her elder to them and added that they were yet to interrogate her and conduct further investigations.