Ghana: Noguchi Decries Power Cuts in Accra ... Says Its Affecting Operations

19 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Abigail Annoh

The Noguchi Medical Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) has decried the recent power cuts in parts of the capital as it was having a toll on its operations.

Director of the Institute, Professor Abraham Anang, told the Ghanaian Times in an interview yesterday that the institution stands to lose "precious materials" with the inconsistent power supply, calling for a dedicated power source to keep it running.

"We have over 500 samples being kept in deep freezers for analysis with others running on our controls at a time and the unfortunate thing is that when we start analysing a sample and there is power cut, the whole test will have to be scrapped and the process restarted.

"At the moment, we have two 600kw generators and a 500kw generator in our new research laboratory but the problem is we need to buy about GH¢90,000 amount of fuel to keep them running and that is a major challenge for us."

Prof. Anang appealed for a stabiliser at the University's central distribution point to cease power fluctuations as measures are instituted to "isolate the institution's power source because this is an essential facility and we should not face power rationing."

Meanwhile, 166 samples of suspected cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) have so far been tested at Noguchi since the outbreak in Ghana.

In an earlier media interview, Prof. Anang dismissed reports that the institute did not have the required capacity to deal with a likely surge in testing for the disease.

"This is a well-established institute that has been running tests on influenzas. We have as many as four high end equipment and each can run as about 200 samples a day so with the four, we can do 800 a day and that even at a relaxed pace. Should there be a surge, we can do over 1,000 samples a day," he said.

Ghana on Tuesday confirmed its seventh case of coronavirus involving a 35-year-old male Ghanaian citizen, who returned to Accra from France in the past 14 days.

A tweet by the Disease Surveillance Department of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) confirming the case said it was recorded at 3.00 pm in the Greater Accra Region.

"This afternoon (17 March 2020); we have received report from NMIMR that indicated one (1) more confirmed case as positive for COVID-19 in Greater Accra Region.

"This is another imported case, which brings the total number of confirmed cases to seven (7). The case is being managed in isolation and he is in stable condition," the statement said

According to the GHS, as regards contact tracing of the six cases earlier announced, a total of 350 contacts have been identified and are being followed up.

COVID-19 is a new form of coronaviruses that is associated with respiratory disorders and characterised by symptoms such as fever, sore throat, runny nose and breathing difficulties.

To prevent contracting the infection, members of the public are advised to adhere to precautionary measures including regular washing of hands with soap under running water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

"Avoid shaking of hands, keep distance of at least two metres from persons with signs of fever, cough, sneezing and difficulty in breathing, do not touch face, eyes, mouth or nose with unwashed hands, be physically active, drink plenty of water, eat healthy, avoid stress and have enough sleep.

"In case of suspected cases members are to call the following numbers; 0509497700, 0558439868."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.