Ghana: Police Arrest 2 Scammers At Mankessim

19 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Two persons have been arrested by the police for an alleged doubling money scam at Owirem near Mankessim in the Central Region.

Augustine Adjorlolo, 29, a spiritualist and Wisdom Aryee, 26, a driver, were reported to have taken GH¢7,300 from their victims (names withheld) with a promise of increasing it to GH¢500,000, but failed to fulfil their promise.

Items retrieved by the police from their home were fake foreign and Ghanaian cedis denominations and one pump action gun with 14 BB catridges,

Also found in their possession were, one KIA Picanto taxi cab with registration number GG 2240-18 and one Toyota Venza 4×4 with registration number GG 295-2019

The suspects are in the custody of the police assisting in investigations, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said on March 7, victims (names withheld) went to the Nima Divisional Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and reported that they have been defrauded of GH¢7,300 with a promise of doubling it to GH¢500,000 but failed to deliver.

DSP Tenge said on March 15, the two suspects were arrested at Owirem and a search in one of their rooms also led to the discovery of a black hand bag containing bundles of papers cut in the sizes of United States dollars and various Ghana cedis denominations.

She said the exhibits were in the custody of the police, adding that suspects would be put before court soon.

