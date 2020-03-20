Ghana: Media Urged to Help Flush Out Unaccredited Tertiary Institutions

19 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed

Tamale — National Accreditation Board (NAB) has appealed to media practitioners to assist flush out fake or unaccredited tertiary institutions in the country.

Dr Kingsley Nyarko, Executive Secretary of NAB, who made this appeal bemoaned that owners of unaccredited institutions had been succeeding in inflicting untold hardship on unsuspected students they offered certificates to without any meaningful jobs.

The executive secretary made the appeal at a day's seminar in Tamale on Monday for a cross section of journalists from the Upper East, Upper West, Northern, Savannah and North East regions.

He stated that media practitioners were in a better position to assist in checking the mushrooming of unaccredited tertiary institutions in the country by exposing directors or owners of such institutions.

The seminar was part of the NAB's efforts to inform and educate participants on its mandate and operations.

The executive secretary of NAB also advised prospective applicants to always cross- check statuses of private tertiary institutions before seeking admissions from them.

He said the students and the parents could verify from the status of the private tertiary institutions from NAB website.

Dr Nyarko entreated individuals and groups intending to establish tertiary education institutions in the country, to venture into the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM-based) programmes.

He explained that the STEM-based programmes were focused areas the country needed to succeed in terms of industrialisation.

Dr Nyarko said the NAB was willing to accredit STEM-based programmes in the country.

He argued that STEM-based programmes could help reduce the high unemployment level in the country as graduates of such programmes could create jobs for themselves.

Mr Yakubu Abdul-Majeed, Northern Regional Vice Chairman of Ghana Journalists Association urged the NAB to intensity monitoring of tertiary institutions to weed out unaccredited institutions.

He also entreated the executive secretary of NAB to apply punitive sanctions against individuals who operate unaccredited tertiary institutions in the country.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.