Ghana: Media Urged to Help Flush Out Unaccredited Tertiary Institutions

Tamale — National Accreditation Board (NAB) has appealed to media practitioners to assist flush out fake or unaccredited tertiary institutions in the country.

Dr Kingsley Nyarko, Executive Secretary of NAB, who made this appeal bemoaned that owners of unaccredited institutions had been succeeding in inflicting untold hardship on unsuspected students they offered certificates to without any meaningful jobs.

The executive secretary made the appeal at a day's seminar in Tamale on Monday for a cross section of journalists from the Upper East, Upper West, Northern, Savannah and North East regions.

He stated that media practitioners were in a better position to assist in checking the mushrooming of unaccredited tertiary institutions in the country by exposing directors or owners of such institutions.

The seminar was part of the NAB's efforts to inform and educate participants on its mandate and operations.

The executive secretary of NAB also advised prospective applicants to always cross- check statuses of private tertiary institutions before seeking admissions from them.

He said the students and the parents could verify from the status of the private tertiary institutions from NAB website.

Dr Nyarko entreated individuals and groups intending to establish tertiary education institutions in the country, to venture into the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM-based) programmes.

He explained that the STEM-based programmes were focused areas the country needed to succeed in terms of industrialisation.

Dr Nyarko said the NAB was willing to accredit STEM-based programmes in the country.

He argued that STEM-based programmes could help reduce the high unemployment level in the country as graduates of such programmes could create jobs for themselves.

Mr Yakubu Abdul-Majeed, Northern Regional Vice Chairman of Ghana Journalists Association urged the NAB to intensity monitoring of tertiary institutions to weed out unaccredited institutions.

He also entreated the executive secretary of NAB to apply punitive sanctions against individuals who operate unaccredited tertiary institutions in the country.