Ghana: Oly MANCO Member Ala V Resigns

A member of the Management Committee (MANCO) of Accra Great Olympics, Mr Ebenezer Alavanyo, has resigned from the club.

His resignation dated March 12, 2020, sighted by the Times Sports, cited his present occupational engagement and other business commitments as reasons for the decision.

Alavanyo informed the club's board that his recent engagements required full attention and thus would not enable him to discharge his duties as MANCO member effectively and efficiently going forward.

Known among the fans as 'Ala V', his resignation has come as a big blow for the club, having played major roles in the attempt to rebrand the club.

'Ala V' played a lead role in securing a deal with Portuguese sports kit brand, STRIKE, the first in the history of the club which is supposed to fetch the club an amount of GH¢150,000 over the next three years.

He also conceptualised and developed a fan funding model for the club which would have afforded supporters an exclusive opportunity to participate directly and indirectly towards the funding of the club in return for emotional satisfaction whilst reducing shareholders financial obligations toward the club and promoting fans inclusiveness.

He mentioned the development of a five-year strategic plan dubbed 'The Transformation Agenda' which was expected to transform the club into a model club in Africa and the several media initiatives to build a strong brand for Olympics with a huge presence on social media as some of his contributions for the club while in office.

In his view, a successful formalisation of the supporters' front will afford the club a strategic human resource pool whose expertise can be tapped to making Olympics great again.

Ala V expressed his appreciation to shareholders, board and MANCO for the opportunity to serve his 'boyhood' club at that high level.

"I thank the entire AGOSU family for their show of unwavering support during the period of my service. I would continue to remain a faithful and loyal fan and commit to support the continuous growth and dominance of OLY Dade into the foreseeable future," and wished the club well in the ongoing Ghana Premier League and other competitions.