Eritrea: Seminar to Eritrean Nationals Abroad

19 March 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Seminar focusing on the objective situation in the homeland was organized to Eritrean nationals residing in Stockholm and Gutenberg, Sweden.

Speaking at the seminar, Eritrean scholar Prof. Ghideon Abay gave extensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland and the investment opportunity being created to nationals. Prof. Ghideon said that it is timely responsibility of every citizen in this ear of peace and cooperation to reinforce participation in building prosperous country that is identified by its unity and ensuring social justice.

Indicating that Eritrean people have ensured their unity and sovereignty through their strong unity, resilience and sacrifice, Prof. Ghideon gave extensive briefing on the progress of the peace agreement between Eritrea and Ethiopia.

Prof. Ghideon also called for strengthening organizational capacity and resilience against external hostilities and participation in the nation building process.

Prof. Ghideon further called on nationals to take advantage of the investment opportunity that gives priority to nationals.

The participants conducted extensive discussion on the objective situation in the homeland and expressed conviction to play due part in the implementation of the national development endeavors.

