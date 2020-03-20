Eritrea: Commemoration of International Women's Day

19 March 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in Switzerland, the Netherlands and Israel commemorated 8 March, International Women's Day.

According to report, Eritrean nationals in Lucerne, Monthey, Neuchâtel, Losone, Biel-Bienne and Chur, Switzerland, Stockholm, Uppsala, Orebro, Guttenberg, Skara/Lidkoping, Jonkoping, Lund, Malmo, Hassleholm, and Gavle, Sweden, Amsterdam and its environs, the Netherland as well as Tel Aviv, Israel, commemorated 8 March, International Women's Day under the theme "Our Horizon: Full Emancipation of Women".

At the events statement of the National Union of Eritrean Women was presented and briefings were provided focusing on the contribution of Eritrean women in bringing national liberation, safeguarding the national sovereignty as well as in the nation building process.

The events were highlighted by cultural and artistic performances depicting the day.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.