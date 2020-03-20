Eritrea: Commemoration of International Women's Day

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in Switzerland, the Netherlands and Israel commemorated 8 March, International Women's Day.

According to report, Eritrean nationals in Lucerne, Monthey, Neuchâtel, Losone, Biel-Bienne and Chur, Switzerland, Stockholm, Uppsala, Orebro, Guttenberg, Skara/Lidkoping, Jonkoping, Lund, Malmo, Hassleholm, and Gavle, Sweden, Amsterdam and its environs, the Netherland as well as Tel Aviv, Israel, commemorated 8 March, International Women's Day under the theme "Our Horizon: Full Emancipation of Women".

At the events statement of the National Union of Eritrean Women was presented and briefings were provided focusing on the contribution of Eritrean women in bringing national liberation, safeguarding the national sovereignty as well as in the nation building process.

The events were highlighted by cultural and artistic performances depicting the day.